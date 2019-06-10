St Helens businessman returns to his hometown to launch new venture

A St Helens businessman has launched a new company in his hometown.



Martin Rimmer, 52, grew up in the Haresfinch area of St Helens and after more than 30 years in big business has set up his new company, Reach Consult in his hometown.

Reach Consult launched six months ago and already has an impressive client list and an expert team of six. The start-ups success has led to it opening its first premises at Waterside Court, St Helens Technology Campus and the team is already looking to recruit locally.

The company provides people, culture, customer, business intelligence and transformation services, as well as outsourced shared services in a call centre environment.

“There was no question where to base Reach Consult from. St Helens was where I grew up and my family still live. Although I moved out of the area for my previous job I knew as soon as I got the opportunity, I wanted to contribute to local employment and regeneration where I could. It is so important to give people opportunities and an environment where they can learn, progress and build a career for themselves. This is what we aim to provide for as many, local people as we can.”