St Helens businesses invited to online forum event

Businesses across St Helens are invited to a free-to-attend webinar

Hosted by St Helens Borough Council, the session follows on from well-attended events held earlier this year to assist with the opening of high streets following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions to panel members and find out about a new Business Grant Programme to be launched this month (October) - as well as learn more about the regeneration masterplans for St Helens and Earlestown town centres to be considered at a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 20.

Councillor Kate Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, said: “Local businesses are the heartbeat of our town and district centres and we’re committed to doing all we can to support them recover after what has been a very challenging 18-months for the local economy.

“It is an exciting time for St Helens Borough, and this event is a chance for us to share our ambitious regeneration proposals with local businesses and set out how we plan to consult on them further in the months ahead. We will also be updating attendees on forthcoming events and new funding opportunities they may be able to benefit from.

“If you have a business in the borough, please join us at this online engagement event. Your views matter to us.”

Due to high demand, this is a ticketed free event, places for which must be booked in advance.