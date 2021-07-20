St Helens businesses invited to have their say on high street recovery

Councillor Kate Groucutt

Hosted by St Helens Borough Council, the free-to-attend webinar is the latest in a series of virtual events held to gain better understanding of how the council can further support local businesses and encourage people back safely to shop on their local high street.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions to panel members and also hear about the work St Helens Borough Council has been doing behind the scenes to support the reopening of businesses and in readiness for the easing of remaining restrictions, including social distancing and use of face coverings.

And there’ll be feedback from previous business engagement forums and thoughts on future business liaison arrangements.

Councillor Kate Groucutt, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, said: “As we prepare to fully reopen our public spaces and town centres safely, we have a unique opportunity to re-think and to re-imagine our town centres as we would like them to be – more attractive, greener, cleaner, more connected and adaptable in an ever changing business environment.

“Our continued investment will be crucial, but businesses must be central to that process and have their say in that ongoing conversation.

“If you have a business in St Helens please join us at this online engagement event to help shape the further reopening of our high streets and help support the local economy bounce back.”

Due to high demand, this free event is ticketed and places must be booked in advance.