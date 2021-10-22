St Helens businesses invited to apply for Additional Restrictions Grant

St Helens Borough Council has been given £940,172

Due to the success of Liverpool City Region (LCR) local authorities disbursing more than £40m of Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) funding prior to the June 30, 2021 deadline, the government has extended support and an additional £8.1m of funding has been allocated, with councils receiving an amount based on per head of population. St Helens Borough Council has been given £940,172.

The new share of ARG - known as the LCR “Trading On Scheme” - is intended to support small and medium-sized businesses and charities in any sector that (in some cases) may not have been previously eligible for previous ARG schemes but can provide evidence that they have been severely impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

Councillor Kate Groucutt, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, who is also the LCR’s Deputy Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economy and Third Sector, said: “Businesses have had it extremely tough this past 18 months and I share their frustrations, as many have fallen through the cracks when it has come to being eligible for Government support grants.

“I’m delighted that, together with colleagues across the Liverpool City Region, we are able to offer this new funding which will support even more businesses to recover and rebuild from the damage Covid has caused to the local economy.

“Our officers are on hand - as they have been during previous grant schemes - to support businesses every step of the way with advice and guidance on completing your application.”

The window for applications opens ar 10am on Monday, October 25, 2021 and closes ar 5pm, Friday November 12, 2021.