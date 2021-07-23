St Helens-based Widd Signs seals two major contract deals

St Helens-based Widd Signs has won five-figure contracts to support on two flagship developments

The digital and traditional signage specialist, which has bases in St Helens and Leeds, has been appointed to work on both The Plaza building in Liverpool and an exclusive, luxury fitness and training facility in The Cayman Islands called The Rec Room.

Widd Signs has been appointed by leading construction and fit-out specialists CubicWorks to deliver a range of bespoke interior and exterior art-deco-themed signage at The Plaza which is currently being transformed by Bruntwood into one of the most innovative work and leisure spaces in the North West.

Designed by Manchester-based creative agency, Modern Designers, the art-deco signage scheme will comprise of bespoke curved wayfinding items, illuminated lozenge shape lighting features, as well as an array of window treatments and large environmental supergraphics. The project is due for completion later this summer.

A second five-figure contract win will see Widd Signs produce nearly 50 unique signs for The Rec Room development in the Cayman Islands which, once complete, will be one of the most exclusive fitness and training facilities anywhere in the world.

Designed by experiential and spatial design agency AD Associates, the ornate signage scheme will comprise of several sets of rimless face-illuminated branded letters and layer materials to create an array of eye-catching wayfinding elements sympathetic to the architecture and interior décor of this unique facility.

Widd’s technical design team will utilise 3-Dimensional drawing software to create detailed manufacturing drawings to aid with the installation of the signage, which will be air freighted to the Cayman Islands once it has been safely crated at the company’s St Helens factory.

Jac Lloyd-Jones, business development manager at Widd Signs, said:“2021 has seen Widd Signs delivering sizeable projects across the retail, construction and leisure sectors not just in the UK, but all over the world, and we’re delighted to build on this positive momentum with these latest contract wins.

“Both developments are incredibly innovative and progressive, and we’re looking forward to drawing on our industry-leading manufacturing and installation capabilities to create stand-out signage that takes both buildings to the next level.”

Established in 1888, Widd Signs provides signage consultancy, design, and production to a range of high-profile businesses operating in the construction, retail and sports and leisure sectors. Its clients include Winvic construction, retail giants Marks & Spencer, Primark and Schuh, and culture and leisure hubs such as the National Science and Media Museum and Burnley F.C.