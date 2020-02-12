St Helens-based soft furnishings business Ena Shaw enters administration

The St Helens-based soft furnishings business Ena Shaw, which employs 167 members of staff, has gone into administration.



Lindsey Cooper and Chris Ratten of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed Joint Administrators on February 11, 2020.

Established in 1932, Ena Shaw is a family run business specialising in the manufacture and resale of soft furnishings, employing 167 members of staff.

The decision to appoint administrators was made by the directors of Ena Shaw after suffering difficult trading conditions.

Despite the best efforts of the directors and administrators, it was not possible to find a buyer for the business as a going concern.

As a result, the company has ceased to trade with immediate effect and regrettably the majority of the employees have been made redundant, while a small number of staff have been retained in the short term to assist administrators with the wind down of operations.

Lindsey Cooper, partner at RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP and one of the joint administrators, said: "Ena Shaw has recently faced challenging trading conditions resulting from an unsettled retail market and increased competition from online and overseas manufacturers.

"It is always very sad when a long-standing family business with close community ties has to close.

"We will be working alongside staff from Job Centre Plus to assist employees with their claims to the redundancy payments service. creditors, customers and other interested parties will be contacted in due course."