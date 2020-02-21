Sainsbury's depot staff are in the pink with fund-raising efforts

Staff at a local supermarket distribution centre welcomed breast cancer experts to their depot to speak to staff.



Patient Navigator for the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit, Janet Ellison, attended an information session at Sainsbury’s base in Haydock to highlight the importance of regular breast screening.

Alongside this, a raffle was held on the day with prizes including pink gins, a pink orchid and even a pink themed pamper hamper.

The £328, raised in just one day, has been donated to the In Pink campaign.

Janet has been in regular contact with staff from Sainsbury’s after the depot donated Pink Lady apples as part of the ‘In Pink’ campaign back in 2018.

The fund-raising campaign was established to generate funds to purchase an additional ultrasound machine alongside other equipment for the service.

In Pink is a campaign close to the heart of many staff including fleet administrator, Jennie Calderbank, who was diagnosed with the disease almost 13 years ago.

Having worked at the depot for almost 20 years Jennie was the perfect candidate to help out with the fund-raising alongside communication co-ordinator, Sandra Fairhurst.

Jennie said: “Breast cancer is something that has touched the lives of so many of my colleagues. I’m always happy to help to raise some funds for very worthy causes.”

After the success of Janet’s visit, talks are already under way to schedule another date and another bout of fund-raising.

Janet said: “I can’t thank the Sainsbury’s superstars enough for supporting our ‘In Pink’ campaign. It’s wonderful to be invited in to raise awareness on the importance of breast screening but the staff have such a good team spirit and were all keen to help us.”

The South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit offers screening. If anyone requires information about breast screening, contact the South Lancashire Breast Screening Unit on 01942 774713 or contact your own GP.

