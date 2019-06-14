Popular apprentice programme is now open for applications

The annual recruitment for the Knowsley Apprentice programme is now open.



Knowsley residents, aged between 16 to 24 years old, are eligible to apply for an apprentice role as part of the successful scheme.

This year’s programme has more than 70 apprentice roles in organisations across Knowsley, ranging from construction, engineering to administration and hospitality.

Knowsley Apprentice was launched in 2008 and has helped 1,245 young people into apprenticeships during that time, including Bethany Edge from First Ark.

Bethany had applied to university when a family friend recommended the Knowsley Apprentice programme as an alternative. She applied for the Business Services Apprenticeship at First Ark and was successful.

Bethany said: “My apprenticeship has allowed me to gain valuable transferrable skills and has really helped me to progress.

"I now have experience of working in a business environment and my confidence has blossomed. I recently spoke at an event were senior figures attended and I received really positive feedback from this.”

Bethany has now secured a permanent position with First Ark as an Independent Living Advisor.

She added: “I knew I wanted to stay within the company and when the job became available I was immediately interested as I knew it was a role that would help and support people.”

Erin Ambrose, Learning and Development Business Partner at First Ark said: “We work closely with the Knowsley Works Employment Team to recruit our apprentices. The support we receive from the Employment team is brilliant, they support us with the whole recruitment of our apprentices from posting vacancies on their website to assessment days, arranging interviews and supporting the apprentices into their roles.

“Once we have recruited our apprentices, the Employment team continue to support by having regular meetings with them to ensure both the job role and qualification is proceeding well.

"The Employment Team provide a great service and are always a pleasure to work with.”

Coun Tony Brennan, Knowsley’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development said: “The council has been running the Knowsley Apprentice programme for 11 years now and I think this is a testament to how successful the programme is.

"We’ve helped 1,245 young people from across Knowsley into apprentice roles where they have been in full time employment, earning a good wage and working towards a recognised qualification.

“Apprenticeships can also bring many benefits to businesses, they’re a great way to grow talent and develop a skilled workforce. Many apprentices stay on in the organisation once they have completed their apprenticeship.”

“Apprenticeships provide young people with a really important opportunity to get into work and I would encourage anyone who is interested to find out more and apply.”

Machmade Ltd is a plumbing, heating and drainage company based on Knowsley Business Park and has recruited 10 apprentices through the Knowsley Apprentice programme.

Phil Allan, General Manager at Machmade, commented: “Since working with the Knowsley Apprentice team our apprenticeship program has gone from strength to strength. The support we have received for recruitment, college placements and quarterly reviews has been outstanding. This has not only helped us achieve our future recruitment goals but has also been instrumental in the recognition we have received on both a local and national level.”

Machmade Ltd. was named a winner at the regional final of the 2017 National Apprenticeships Awards and a Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer.

Applications must be submitted by midnight on Thursda,y July 11. All vacancies and details of how to apply are listed on the council’s website www.knowsley.gov.uk/apprentice