New travel agency with a twist open for business

Former Tui Prescot Manager and travel consultant have opened their own travel agency, Azzura Travel in Rainhill, after being made redundant in September this year.



The agency, on Warrington Road, will operate under the Brilliant Travel division of the Barrhead Travel Group.

Nicola King and Nikki Doolan were convinced by their loyal customers to start a new venture together.

The well-known duo specialise in nearly every area of travel including weddings, cruise, business and multi-centre adventures and together clock over 35 years’ experience in the travel

industry.

Co-founder of Azzura Travel Nikki said: “After being made redundant, both myself and Nicola decided to look for our next opportunity together.

"Our loyal customers had been in touch with their thoughts and sympathies and encouraged us to set up our own agency.

"With the help of Brilliant Travel, part of the Barrhead Travel Group, we have now created a really exciting travel business that completely revolves around our customers.”

Azzura Travel opened its doors on Monday, November 25 operating on an appointment basis with the option of home-service, bringing the travel agent experience to people’s homes, parties and events.

Nicola added: “We are really excited to bring a fresh approach to travel on the high street. We will be open for drop-ins however the majority of our business will be through dedicated appointments and home-service.

"We will be able to work around our customers' lives; visiting during bed-time hours of those with young children, helping make travel plans more accessible for the elderly and disabled and even joining wedding and hen parties, making the booking experience part of the party!”

Azzura Travel is based on Warrington Road in Railnhill and can be contacted on 0151 541 3695