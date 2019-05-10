New Home Bargains store to open its doors in St Helens

Home Bargains has invested approximately £800,000 in its new store in St Helens, which will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday (May 11).



Home Bargains, which is one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, is creating up to 40 new jobs in the community with its store at Linkway West.

This will be the company’s fourth store in St Helens, joiningmore than 500 outlets across the UK.

Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our fourth store in St Helens and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 18,000 sq ft store, which is adjacent to Aldi, Costa and Superbowl, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: “Linkway West will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

