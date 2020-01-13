Law firm to relocate to Century House in St Helens

The national law firm, Stephensons, is to move into new premises in St Helens.



The firm will close its current office on Corporation Street in the town on Friday, January 17 and move to a new purpose built office space in Century House on Hardshaw Street in the town centre from Monday, January 20.

The firm, which has other offices in Wigan, Bolton, Manchester and London has relocated to Century House to offer an enhanced client and employee experience with better facilities and improved accessibility.

Ann Harrison, Chairwoman at Stephensons said: “We’ve had a presence in St Helens for over 30 years and we’re delighted that this relocation will allow us to assist people at the heart of the community, in the town centre.

“The new office will be a much more modern and accessible facility for both our clients and our employees and marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Stephensons in the town.”

Team members from Stephensons’ family, crime and probate departments will be based in St Helens, with a range of other legal services available by appointment or from the firm’s other office locations across the North West.