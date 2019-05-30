House builder appoints regional marketing manager to leadership team

A national house-building company with its headquarters near St Helens has appointed a new member of its leadership team.



Christopher Watts is the new marketing manager for the North West at Miller Homes and will work at the company's offices in Newton-le-Willows.

The company says the appointment is part of its ongoing commitment to providing strategies to support sales and equipping potential new home buyers with relevant and accurate information about the houses they plan to purchase.

Mr Watts joins the business having graduated in marketing management from MMU Business School and worked across a range of industries, including the house-building sector.

He joins Miller Homes after three years at Barratt Developments.

Mr Watts said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Miller Homes. They have a fantastic reputation within the house-building industry, highlighted by the fact that they have been awarded a five-star rating by the Home Builders Federation.

"This is a company where hard work is valued and there are a huge amount of opportunities. I’m very much looking forward to progressing my career with Miller.”

Miller Homes currently has nine active developments in the North West.