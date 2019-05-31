High-tech St Helens firm using virtual reality to transform medical training

A St Helens firm working at the cutting edge of technology is using virtual reality to transform medical training with its latest product.



Inovus Medical, which designs and makes surgical simulation products, has come up with an innovative tool which allows students and young medical professionals to train in a VR operating theatre using a high resolution, real-time video.

The company worked with LCR 4.0 on the new training tool as it wanted to come up with a more realistic experience for those learning the skills needed to lead operating theatres and hospitals in the future.

The award-winning company has doubled its headcount following a year of impressive growth, supplies over 60 per cent of all NHS Trusts and works closely with some of the world's leading medical device companies to develop customised training equipment.

Dr Elliot Street, CEO of Inovus Medical, said: “The work we have done with the Virtual Engineering Centre through the LCR 4.0 programme has been pivotal in developing a new tool that has the potential to transform how medical professionals train and ultimately the quality of care patients receive.”

“This project has opened countless doors for us with key investors and stakeholders, leading to a £500K investment from the Northern Powerhouse fund. We will also welcome 10 new members of staff as a result.”

Dr Andy Levers, technical director at the VEC and technical lead for LCR 4.0, added: “The work that Inovus is doing is so important and is an excellent example of how advanced Industry 4.0 technologies can transform the healthcare sector.

“The company already boasts a range of exceptionally advanced products, so it was interesting for us to be able to combine that with our in-house expertise to create a multi-functional, mixed reality surgical training tool.”

To further develop the product and bring it to market, Inovus is now carrying out further product development of this and a number of other technologies and hopes to launch a suite of new high-fidelity laparoscopic simulators in early 2020.