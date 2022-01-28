Grant scheme to support St Helens businesses affected by Omicron

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses in St Helens impacted by the rise of the Omicron variant are invited to apply for £209,850 of additional funding.

To support businesses that have not been eligible for the (Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant OHLG), the government has provided St Helens Borough Council and other neighbouring local authorities in the Liverpool City Region with further Additional Restrictions Grant payments, known as ARG3.

The new tranche of ARG funding is intended to help small or micro businesses in a range of industries, including entertainment and events – as well as self-employed and freelance workers.

Encouraging eligible businesses to apply, Councillor Kate Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, said: “Although Omicron has proved to be, thankfully, less severe than other variants of Covid-19, the rates of transmission since it was discovered have been a concern which have had a detrimental impact on businesses – especially over the Christmas period which should have been the most profitable time of year for many.

“We welcome this new round of funding which could prove to be a lifeline – and I would encourage eligible businesses to apply.”

Due to the expected high volume of interest, applications will be dealt with on a first come, first served basis.

Applications for the ARG scheme will close at 5pm on Friday, February 4.