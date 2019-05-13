Furniture retailer to create 12 jobs as shop opens in St Helens

A global furniture retailer is preparing to open its next shop in St Helens, creating 12 jobs.



The ribbon will be cut at 9am on Saturday, June 15 at the new Danish-owned JYSK shop on St Helens Retail Park.

The firm says it will be the UK's next "new generation concept store", featuring room sets and fully accessorised furniture displays to inspire shoppers.

The opening morning will include free ice cream for customers and hints and tips on how to bring Hygge - the Scandi knack of making your home and garden cosy - to St Helens.

David Ashton, country manager for JYSK UK, said: "We are accelerating our growth within the UK and St Helens is one of the first on the expansion trail. It’s a destination we have chosen specifically for our new-look concept store. St Helens customers will enjoy an attractive and inspiring store to spark ideas for their next big (or small) in or outdoor furnishing project."