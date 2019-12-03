Festive fun at the Hardshaw Centre in St Helens

Christmas is well and truly under way at The Hardshaw Centre in St Helens, after shoppers enjoyed a fun afternoon of festive activities and performers to kick off the season.



The event, which complemented the Christmas lights switch on event in Church Square, included a host of free entertainment, with Father Christmas making a special visit to see excited youngsters.

The Red Hot Santas entertain diners

Families enjoyed having their faces painted, selfies with Santa and free chocolates, while the group the Red Hot Santas played lots of seasonal songs. The Elves Christmas Switch On also entertained shoppers with jokes and music.

Children can post their Christmas wishlist to Santa – and get a reply from him if they post it before Thursday, December 19 - in the letterbox, located next to the Christmas tree opposite TJ Hughes and Café Zinho. Youngsters can collect their reply from Santa from the Christmas tree a few days later.

Jennifer Burnett, marketing manager of The Hardshaw Centre, which is owned and managed by commercial property and investment company LCP, said: “We’ve had fantastic feedback from shoppers who really enjoyed the entertainment and meeting Santa Claus. It’s helped to start the festive season in style.”

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy free parking at the Hardshaw Centre car park – and every other council-run car park - every Saturday until the end of January as part of an authority-wide initiative to encourage residents to support the local economy.

For more details about the festive activities at The Hardshaw Centre, visit: www.thehardshawcentre.co.uk or Facebook.com/hardshaw.centre