‘Feel good networking' launched across City Region

Roger Kenyon and Jon Fell

Contact Sport will offer a wide range of activities for businesspeople to get involved in and is described as ‘feel good networking’.

“We’re sure there’s a demand for putting together business and sport in an enjoyable and accessible setting,” said founder Roger Kenyon.

“Our research has shown that businesses are currently very interested in promoting health and wellbeing within their teams, as well as developing their business contacts, and we decided to put the two together to make networking ‘active’.

“We know that taking part in team events and sport is a real ice-breaker and that physical activity has demonstrable benefits for health,” added Roger.

“The time is right to offer businesses the opportunity to get their teams - people of all ages and abilities – trying activities which will be enjoyable and beneficial. It’s also a way of keeping people who are working from home in touch with colleagues and contacts.”

Operations Manager Jon Fell added: “We’re offering activities such as yoga and exercise sessions online, along with live taster sessions in a range of indoor and outdoor activities like climbing, golf and watersports taking place regularly throughout the City Region.”

Contact Sport will also be supporting organisations to promote fitness and wellbeing by providing tailored ‘in-house’ sessions, either online or live, and organising corporate sports events.

“We have partners who will provide health and wellbeing programmes, as well as advice on nutrition and weight management, for member organisations. And we’ll be working with a university to evaluate the cumulative impact of participation in our activities,” added Jon.

“We’ve already got a strong membership base and are looking to recruit additional staff and suppliers to help us deliver a comprehensive programme. We’re aiming to take the idea to other parts of the country within the next 12 months – building a real network for business.”