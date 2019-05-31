Family-run gift shop to open at village hall

St Helen’s based business Makin and Moore will open the doors to The Little Village Gift Shop in Rainford on June 10.



The shop is based on the first floor of Rainford’s picturesque Village Hall on Church Road and will be a wonderland for gifts, artisan food and crafts with an array of locally made products.

Rainford Village Hall where the fairs will take place

Makin and Moore started in 2015 organising food, craft and gift fairs in the village hall inviting local businesses and makers to showcase their products to the people of Rainford and beyond.

Since then, the business has expanded to organise craft parties, craft workshops and more food, craft and gift fairs at other venues across the North West.

The business is run by artist and creator, Rachel Greenwood-Haigh, who grew up in St Helens and attended Carmel College to study art and photography.

‘It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own space to share my passion and Rainford is the perfect setting for it," she said.

Rachel Greenwood-Haigh

"Our food, craft and gift gairs have always been about supporting and promoting other local businesses and artists so, in time, I hope that The Little Village Gift Shop will become a platform for businesses to grow and realise their dreams.’"

Newly elected Rainford Parish Counsellor Chris Lamb said of the new store opening: "it’s fantastic to see new businesses coming into Rainford and offering something new and different.

"It’s such a shame to see the High Street in town now, so we’re hoping that Rainford can bring excitement back to shoppers and residents with brilliant shops like The Little Village Gift Shop."

Doors officially open on Monday June 10 but Rachel is hosting a pre-launch with a free Fizz and Strawberry reception for the first 20 customers on Saturday 8th June 2019 from 10am until 3pm.

The Little Village Gift Shop, Rainford Village Hall, Church Road, Rainford, Merseyside WA11 8HB