Enjoy a festive fun day at Jack's in St Helens

Jack’s, on Four Acre Lane in Clock Face, is holding a Christmas celebration in store on Sunday, December 8, to celebrate the festive season and as a thank you to customers who have supported the store since launch.



Running from 11am-3pm, there will be plenty on offer for families to enjoy - all free of charge - including Christmas themed face painting, sweet treats and festive-themed food sampling.

In addition to the fun day, Jack's has organised a Christmas treasure hunt and has hidden Christmas baubles containing prizes including Jack’s gift cards and sweet prizes to be won.

Karl Van Der Laan, store manager at Jack’s St Helens, said: “We love Christmas here at Jack's. We wanted to do something fun for our local community to celebrate the festive season and to thank our customers for their support since we opened last year - and what could be more festive and fun than having reindeers and elves here?

"We hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to come down and join in the fun, and try some of our delicious Christmas food items, which celebrates the very best of British, and help us to support a fantastic charity. We're also very excited about our St Helens treasure hunt and wish everyone good luck with their bauble search.”

As part of the celebration, Walking With The Wounded will be fund-raising in store for its Walking Home For Christmas campaign.

Every penny raised will directly support Walking With The Wounded's employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for 'at risk' ex military to help them back into society and lead independent lives.

Andy Sloan, Event Manager from Walking With The Wounded, said: “We’re very grateful to the Tesco Armed Forces Network and Jack’s for supporting our Christmas campaign ‘Walking Home For Christmas’ which is seeing well over 1,000 fund-raising walks across the UK.

"Christmas is a great time if you have a home, a job, a family and are in a good place mentally. It’s tough if you’re not, so any sign-ups to Walking Home For Christmas, or donations at the collections at Jack’s stores enable us to support veterans who are socially isolated to get back into work and independence so that next Christmas they can support themselves and their families.”

All activities at the Jack’s Christmas celebration are free for all the family and baubles will be hidden around St Helens from Friday, December 6.

To support Walking Home For Christmas visit: https://www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com/jacks