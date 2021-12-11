Public to have a say as consultation begins over plans to build adventure centre on Blackpool golf course

The company behind the plans Blackpool UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings Limited, part of Holmes Investment Properties, has launched a public consultation.

It wants to build a 70,000 sq ft Family Active Entertainment Centre with indoor and outdoor adventure activities, plus 150 holiday lodges and open public green space.

The new Family Active Entertainment Centre will be an Indoor and outdoor multi-activity centre for people of all ages and abilities. Health will be a core theme of the activity centre.

An artist's impression of how the new attraction may look

Activities will include zip-wire adventures, climbing “cardio” walls, soft play areas for under fives, internal crazy golf course, multiple trampolines, indoor high wire walks, hang gliders on rails, a ninja assault course, electric go-karting, outdoor net adventure, outdoor adventure golf, a mega slide, caving experiences and a virtual reality suite.

Proposals for the western site will also form part of the initial planning application and include amendments to the golf course, the installation of practice facilities and outline planning for the clubhouse. A further application will be made for the detailed planning consent for the clubhouse.

The company said that the golf course would reduce from 18 to 9 holes with the key principles of widening participation, improving facilities for members, with the aim of making it financially viable and ensuring any changes are sensitive to local residential amenity, heritage and conservation.

A consultation website www.ukapblackpoolconsultation.co.uk has been set for people to view plans and leave comments.

Consultation event events have been organised for Wednesday, January 12, from 2pm to 7pm and Thursday, January 13, from 10am to 2pm at The Village Hotel, East Park Drive.

There will also be a consultation pop-up event in the town centre in January.

Michael Simmonds, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties Plc said: “I am pleased to be sharing our exciting plans to create a unique new leisure destination for Blackpool.

"The public consultation marks a key milestone for the project and I want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the pre application consultation prior to a planning application being submitted in Spring 2022.”