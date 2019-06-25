Community projects in St Helens to get pub powered grants

Charitable causes in St Helens could receive investment for community projects through a new initiative in which pubs have partnered with Carling and a national Your Pub Can scheme.



Local pubs have accessed funding which not-for-profit community groups and projects can apply for. Nominations can also be made by individuals.

The ‘Your Pub Can’ campaign is led by the Ei Publican Partnerships and part of Carling’s multi-million-pound investment to regional projects across the UK.

Charitable community groups, projects and individuals can apply for funding online. Anyone nominating has to select an eligible pub in its community during the online process.

The pubs that are participating in St Helens include:

The Starting Gate

The Bull & Dog

Hare and Hounds Hotel (Wigan)

To find more pubs use the pub finder tool at www.yourpubcan.com

Nick Light, Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We’ve partnered with Molson Coors and Carling so that our network of thousands of pubs can sign up to help support projects that hugely benefit local communities.

“From tidying up green spaces, to building sport and recreational facilities, there are so many good causes out there that work tirelessly to improve the communities we live in and they deserve to be supported. We want our pubs to help ensure that community projects get the investment they need to continue with their efforts.”

Through the programme community action projects can apply to receive funding and support to develop plans.

It could be anything from revamping a local community centre to fixing the facilities of an amateur sports team; maintaining a local park or providing a service to support vulnerable members of the community.

For more information or to nominate visit www.yourpubcan.com. Nominations close on 13th July 2019.