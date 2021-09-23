Business start-up support now on offer at St Helens Library

Mayor of St Helens, Coun Sue Murphy, cuts the ribbon to officially open St Helens Library's new Business & IP Centre

The move comes as The Business & IP Centre (BIPC) Liverpool (based in Central Library) and the British Library announced the roll out of several new local BIPCs across the Liverpool City Region to support future entrepreneurs.

The expansion builds on the proven track record of support delivered by BIPC Liverpool, which has helped more than 3,000 people start or grow a small business since being set up six years ago.

Following last year’s spending pledge of £13m in government funding towards a major expansion of the British Library’s BIPC network, many more local libraries – including St Helens Library – have been equipped with dedicated workspaces, business resources and expert support for aspiring business owners.

There will also be a programme of events, workshops and one-to-one advice sessions delivered in collaboration with local business leaders, professional advisors, successful entrepreneurs, and community partners.

Speaking at a launch event in St Helens Library - based in the World of Glass Museum - Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: "Libraries are a lot more than just books – they’re trusted spaces people can rely on to study, find work, and now in this case - with expertise help - turn an idea into a successful business.

“We’re lucky to have in place such a dedicated team of staff who are always willing to go the extra mile to help - and I’d encourage anyone who can make use of our new BIPC to pay us a visit and take the first step on an exciting new journey.”

Councillor Kate Groucutt, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Business, added: “BIPCs have proven to be a major success elsewhere – so I’m delighted we’ve now got one here in St Helens in the beautiful, modern space that is St Helens Library.

“The idea is to provide support to anyone with a business idea, regardless of their background, to help them thrive and make their dream become a reality.

“St Helens Borough is such a great place to invest, and we have ambitious plans to grow our business base yet further, which will be assisted through initiatives like this.”