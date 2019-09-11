Be your own boss event in St Helens as part of ‘Start up and Grow Week’ to support entrepreneurs

Enterprise Hub is bringing a week long line-up of business training, support and events to the Liverpool City Region to support new entrepreneurs next week.



Enterprise Hub’s ‘Start up and Grow Week’ will run from September 16 to September 20 across the Liverpool City Region, offering practical support and advice for anyone thinking of starting or growing a new business.

The Enterprise Hub team has developed a programme of events that will offer a series of workshops, networking opportunities with like-minded and successful entrepreneurs, and talks to develop enterprising skills and support new businesses to grow.

The initiative will call on the expertise and skills of Enterprise Hub partners from across the Liverpool City Region. This includes events from lead partner, The Women’s Organisation, as well as Merseyside Expanding Horizons, Wirral Chamber and St Helens Chamber.

As part of the week-long schedule a free event 'Be Your Own Boss' will take place on Wednesday September 18 from 6pm-8pm, at St Helens Chamber.

‘Be Your Own Boss’ events are designed to give you the information you need to decide whether starting and running a business is for you. It’s informal, free and the best way to find out everything you need to start your own business.

Book your free place online by calling the team now on 01744 742096 for more information.

Enterprise Hub is also joining forces with NatWest Business and Liverpool Central Library Business and IP Centre to host “Start Up Conference: Getting Started as an Entrepreneur” on Thursday, September 19, 10am–1pm. The event will give budding entrepreneurs the chance to hear from local business people about their start-up journeys.

Claire Morton of Ell & Dee Consultancy, who was recently named as Merseyside Women of the Year’s Entrepreneur of the Year, will be speaking alongside digital guru Ruth Hartnoll from J&R Agency who has grown her business since launching with Enterprise Hub last year and is currently recruiting for her second full-time member of staff.

Merseyside Special Investment Fund’s (MSIF) Finance Hub Facilitator, George Wright, will also be on hand to talk about the support available to SME's.

This will be followed by a special afternoon of Facebook Digital Skills Training from Extraordinary Club. This session is aimed at exploring building a web presence and developing the all-important social media skills as part of the The Digital Skills Programme – a Europe-wide initiative led by technology giant Facebook.

Jackie Williams, Enterprise Hub Project Manager, and Enterprise Director at Enterprise Hub lead partner, The Women’s Organisation, says: “Since launching Enterprise Hub in 2015 we have seen an incredible array of talented and resourceful aspiring entrepreneurs come through our doors who have gone on to establish truly amazing businesses of all shapes and sizes.

"We know that fundamental to this success is the value that business experience, support and insight can bring to these new, up-and-coming ventures, which allows them to scale their ideas to become a commercial enterprise of real substance which not only sustains itself, but eventually grows to support other jobs, and like-minded business partners.

“The whole point of our September ‘Start up and Grow Week’ is to ensure that as many new and budding entrepreneurs as possible get the best advice and support so that they can navigate those tricky early years.”

Those interested can find out more by visiting https://enterprisehubuk.blogspot.com/2019/08/line-up-announcement-start-up-and-grow.html, where the full programme of events is available.

Events may carry an eligibility criteria and booking will be essential. Individuals or businesses looking for more advice and support can contact the Enterprise team to find out more via: 0151-706 8133 or at enterprisehub@thewo.org.uk