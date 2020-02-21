Apprentice Jack lands major award

A local apprentice has scooped a major award.



University of Salford graduate, Jack Hook, from Billinge, was presented with the Apprentice of the Year Ambassador Award at the annual degree apprenticeship awards at the Etihad stadium, Manchester.

The win represents the role he plays as a young ambassador for careers in the industry.

He is now working as an assistant quantity surveyor for Create Construction in Salford on the firm’s Discovery Quay student flats development and has been commended for his hard-working attitude while completing his degree at the same time.Create supported him during his studies.

Gill Mathison, director at Create Group said: “I am extremely proud of Jack’s achievements and commitment to his studies.

“He is a fantastic ambassador for apprenticeships and Create will support him as he continues to develop his skills and experience further within the company.”

