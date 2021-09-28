St Helens plays host to Roy Orbison, Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly salute

Buddy Holly sound-alike Marc Robinson

The cast features Darren Page who has shared the stage with many household names including Marty Wilde, Charlie Gracie and Big Bopper Junior (Jay Richardson) as Roy Orbison, Graham Norton's New Year's Eve Show singer Steve Halliday paying tribute to Elvis Presley and Stars in Their Eyes contestant Marc Robinson channelling his inner Buddy Holly.

Robinson has also impersonated Holly in Buddy the Musical, at Glastonbury and in front of Sir Paul McCartney.

"Buddy was unique, particularly for his time," says Robinson. "He was the first rock 'n' roll artist to write his own songs and perform them with his own band in what was to become the classic line-up of two guitars, bass and drums.

"He was a pioneer in the use of new recording techniques; overdubbing his own voice for instance and was one of the first rock 'n' roll stars to tour overseas away from his native homeland. A ordinary-looking guy who relied purely on talent to achieve his aims."