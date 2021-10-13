St Helens Cineworld to screen Cliff Richard concert live

Sir Cliff's live concert will be shown at Cineworld in St Helens

On October 27, Sir Cliff will bring his enthralling live show to Cineworld in St Helens, as The Great 80 Tour is beamed live via satellite into more than 500 cinemas around the UK from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

After more than a year away from the stage, he will celebrate the return of live music by performing a selection of his greatest hits. Promising to be one of his most exciting concerts to date, his on-stage energy and passion will be sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

The event will also feature exclusive footage of Sir Cliff, recorded especially for cinema audiences.

The Great 80 Tour was originally scheduled for 2020 to coincide with Sir Cliff’s 80th birthday. He will now celebrate a year later, inviting cinema audiences to mark this very special milestone with him.

With all four of the concerts at the Royal Albert Hall sold out, the cinema event is the perfect ticket to attend the show on your own doorstep, in the comfort of your local cinema.

Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of Event Cinema, Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour will be shown on over 1,000 screens in the UK and Ireland including major multiplexes and many independent cinemas and arts centres.

Speaking about the cinema event, Cliff commented: “I am delighted that CinemaLive are once again partnering with us to show The Great 80 Tour in cinemas worldwide.

"This tour was sadly postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and was due to be my 80th birthday celebration with my fans. To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve wracking, but hugely exciting!”

“I shall begin the tour aged 80 and will be 81 when in cinemas – what a great way to celebrate.”

Cliff Richard: The Great 80 Tour, distributed by CinemaLive, will be broadcast at 7:45pm on October 27. Encore performances will be re-broadcasted on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October at 2:30pm.