Rainhill Garrick Society preparing for latest production
Rainhill Garrick Society are preparing for their latest production 'Ladies Down Under' by Amanda Whittington.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:19 pm
Performances will take place at Rainhill Village Hall from October 14-16t starting at 7.30pm.
Follow the further adventures of the ladies last seen in Ladies Day when they won a fortune at the races. Now they are going on a trip of a lifetime to Australia, what could possibly go wrong?
Both hilarious and poignant this entertaining play should be the perfect antidote to the covid blues.
Tickets are available from Rainhill Post Office, Rainhill Village Hall or call 01744 606067.