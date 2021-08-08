Free outdoor theatre show at St Helens library

Estimated Waiting Time will be performed in Thatto Heath Park as part of St Helens Library Service's award-winning Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme. (photo: Max Turner Photography)

Estimated Waiting Time - presented by Lauren Reed Productions - will be performed as part of the library service’s Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme.

Set in the playground outside Thatto Heath Library, two local residents meet by chance one evening, both looking for a place to escape their home lives. Isolated and lonely, the pair find a commonality, forming an unlikely friendship through their shared frustration with family, the systems failing them and a love of storytelling.

They go on to share their mutual difficulties, their dreams and aspirations, and the things that hold them back, helping each other see a positive future.

Encouraging residents to attend, councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of our fantastic Cultural Hubs: Arts in Libraries programme which has reached thousands of residents over the years, many of whom may not have had the opportunity to engage with the arts before.

“There’s always something really special about an outside theatre performance, and this show – the first live event since the start of the pandemic – is sure to be a great occasion.

“The arts industry has suffered massively over the past 18-months or so, but now that most Covid rules have been lifted – it’s important that we show our support to events like this more than ever which have been put together to go ahead as safe as possible.”

Estimated Waiting Time will be performed on Thursday, August 12, at 4pm and 7pm and is suitable for audience members aged 13 and over. The 7pm show will be British Sign Language interpreted.