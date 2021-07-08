The Orange Grove by Rosanna Ley: Simmering romance and an air of unravelling mystery - book review

The Orange Grove by Rosanna Ley

Ley, author of a string of dazzling novels, has the gift of blending enthralling family dramas with lush landscapes to deliver heaven-sent, holiday beach reads.

So if a break in foreign climes still seems a world away, immerse yourself in this enchanting and unforgettable story of past love and family secrets which is so evocative that you can almost smell the orange groves and feel the sun on your back.

Holly loves making marmalade. Now she has a chance to leave her stressful city job and pursue her dream of returning to the Dorset landscape of her childhood to open Bitter Orange, a shop celebrating the fruit that first inspired her.

Holly’s mother, Ella, has always loved Seville so why is she reluctant to go back there with her daughter to source products for the shop? What is she frightened of, and does it have anything to do with the old Spanish recipe for Seville orange and almond cake that Ella keeps hidden from her family?

In Seville, where she was once forced to make the hardest decision of her life, Ella must finally face up to the past, while Holly meets someone who poses a threat to all her plans.

Seville is a city full of sunshine and oranges but it can also be bittersweet. Will love survive the secrets that await there?

The Orange Grove is the sort of long, leisurely, lovely read that should be imbibed with slow relish, and preferably with a glass of wine in your hand and the ease of a comfy deckchair.

In her trademark style, Ley explores the fascinating dynamics of family relationships as the painful truth of past events are finally revealed, and mother and daughter seek resolutions amidst the vibrancy of Seville.

With a cast of beautifully portrayed characters, simmering romance and an air of unravelling mystery, the action is all played out against the alluring backdrop of the sights, smells and taste of Seville with its alluring cuisine.

Perfect summer escapism!