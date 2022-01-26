Enjoy magical Harry Potter fun at St Helens library

Youngsters try their hand at Quidditch at a past Harry Potter Book Night event held by St Helens Library Service

To celebrate Harry Potter Book Night 2022 on Thursday, February 3, St Helens Library Service and The World of Glass will be hosting an evening of spellbinding fun in honour of the ‘boy who lived.’

Now in its eighth year, Harry Potter Book Night is commemorated in schools, libraries and bookshops right across the world – with this year’s theme being ‘Magical Journey’ to recognise the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, reflecting the magical journey millions of fans have been on since the first book was published in June 1997.

Featuring wizard-themed arts and crafts, as well as a menagerie of animals – including owls, snakes, spiders and rats, courtesy of Animals Takeover – all young wizards, witches and muggles will enter St Helens Library through Platform 9 ¾ before being sorted into their Hogwarts Houses by the library’s very own Sorting Hat. Will it choose Gryffindor or Slytherin for you?

The evening will also include a trip down Diagon Alley and a Harry Potter treasure hunt – with a prize also up for grabs for best fancy dress.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “For more than 20 years now, Harry Potter has captured the imaginations of millions of children, young people and adults alike – so I’m delighted that we’ll be taking part once again in this worldwide celebration of a much-loved book series with a fantastic free event, thanks to our amazing Library Service, together with The World of Glass.

“I know the team put a lot of thought and effort into making this event the success that it is – and if the turnout is anything like what we’ve had in the past – it’s sure to be a great evening.”