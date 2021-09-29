Best-selling author to give virtual talk with St Helens Library Service

Lesley Pearse, one of the nation’s best-loved storytellers, will be giving a talk over Zoom where fans can ask questions to the Devon-based novelist

Running from October 4-10, Libraries Week is the annual celebration of the nation's much-loved libraries, organised by CILIP (the library and information association) and supported by Nielsen Book and Bolinda UK Ltd.

As part of St Helens Library Service’s events - in conjunction with Libraries Connected and Michael Joseph Books – Lesley Pearse, one of the nation’s best-loved storytellers, will be giving a talk over Zoom where fans can ask questions to the Devon-based novelist, with more than 10 million sales to her name, from the comfort of their own homes.

Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage, said: “National Libraries Week is all about recognising the very best of what libraries in the UK have to offer – and you don’t need to look any further than our outstanding, award-winning St Helens Library Service – the staff from which have really gone above and beyond this past 18-months or so to support residents during such a difficult time.

“Libraries in our borough play such a key role in our communities. Whether it’s by helping children and young people engage with learning through our School Library Service; providing facilities to help job seekers find work or improve skills – to inclusive events like this – everything is planned and delivered with the best interests of residents in mind and it’s only right we highlight these achievements.”

The special evening with Lesley Pearse will take place at 6:30pm on Wednesday, October 6.