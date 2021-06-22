A Day at the Beach Hut: Stories and Recipes Inspired by Seaside Life by Veronica Henry - book review

A Day at the Beach Hut

A Day at the Beach Hut: Stories and Recipes Inspired by Seaside Life is the tasty new book in Henry’s much-loved series featuring the good folk who own beach huts in beautiful Everdene… and it’s the perfect panacea for the ongoing pandemic.

Best enjoyed with the sun on your back and a glass in your hand, this delicious collection of eight original short stories and over fifty tasty recipes will transport you to the golden sands of Everdene for a perfect day at the beach hut.

On a shimmering summer’s day on the coast, the waves are calling, the picnic basket is packed, and change is in the air.

A family enjoy their last holiday at a much-loved beach hut, the tide brings in an old face – and a new temptation – while a writer’s retreat is shaken up by a surprise arrival.

The simple pleasures of the seaside compete with the Instagram dream as a couple’s future is turned upside down, and a celebratory evening takes a stormy turn. And as the sun sets, an unexpected romance is simmering...

With stories played out against a backdrop of grassy dunes, powder blue skies and a turquoise sea, recipes for windswept breakfasts and romantic seafood dinners under the stars, and the ten best beach hut board games, this is the next best thing to a real seaside holiday!