Winter Hill at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

As Shakespeare might have said, now is the Winter Hill of our discontent.

The discontent in this case stems from the proposals to build a skyscraper hotel on Winter Hill, and the source of the discontent is a reading group of six women which becomes embroiled in a plan to express its discontent in a most alarming way. As protest movements go, a reading group is – appropriately enough – a novel concept. But can we take it all seriously?

Well, I’m not so sure we’re supposed to, but the big-name cast does all in its power to keep us hanging on in there. In fact, the cast is the one consolation in it all, allowing us to abandon the suspension of belief and simply appreciate the effort. I am talking in particular of Denise Black (formerly of “Coronation Street” among others), Louise Jameson (“Emmerdale,” “Tenko,” “Dr Who”, etc.), Janet Henfrey (“As Time Goes By, ” etc.), Cathy Tyson (“Band of Gold” etc.) and Souad Faress (“Prime Suspect 2” etc.)

They were adventurous enough to take this new play on so fair play to them. I’m only sorry that the Winter Hill of discontent left me a writer of discontent.

The play runs until June 3rd and tickets are available on 01204-520661.