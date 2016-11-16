Win tickets to see Horrible Histories at The Lowry, Manchester.

Celebrate Christmas with a smattering of Horrible Histories at The Lowry Theatre in Manchester.

The scene is set as Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red. Who could that be? But, hang on there is one young boy who could save the day.

From Victorian villians to medieval monks, Puritan parties to Tudor treats, you can join in a hilarious and hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII, St Nicholas and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer as they all join forces to save the festive season.

This fabulous show runs from December 7th until January 8th and ticket prices range from £10 to £23. Today there is a chance to win four tickets on Friday, December 9th at 7 p.m.

For a chance to win, answer the following question and send in with your details by 9 a.m. on Friday, November 25th.

What colour is Rudolph's nose?

