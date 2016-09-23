To Kill A Mockingbird at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

The Mockingbird does nothing but sing, we are told.

And I can do nothing but sing the praises of everyone who contributed to this wonderful production. I include all ages in my commendation, from youngsters Jasmine, Adam and Che to the older actors on the stage.

The central role of Atticus Finch is played by Rob Edwards and it fits him as perfectly as his suit, while all around him no-one puts a foot wrong. Particularly worthy of mention is Leila Mimmack as Mayella Ewell while Harry Long revels in the role of Bob Ewell. Barbara Drennan brings all her experience to bear as the narrator, adding dimension and dynamic to that role.

Those who love this classic – and there are many – will not be disappointed. Once again, the Octagon rises to the occasion.

The play runs until October 15th and tickets are available on 01204-520661.