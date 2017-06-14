Talking Heads at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

No-one can tell a story quite like Alan Bennett, as fans of his Talking Heads will readily testify. Here we have a threesome as delightful as they are poignant, as comic as they are tragic.

First up is “A Chip in the Sugar” with David Birrell as Graham, a bachelor who lives with his mum and has to deal with a rival for her affections. Next is “A Lady of Letters” with Cathy Tyson as the lady in question, Irene, whose compulsive corresponding has unexpected consequences. Finally, we have “A Cream Cracker under the Settee” with Sue Wallace as Doris, coping with old age and infirmity in stoic and amusing fashion.

Sit back and enjoy these masterful monologues and also appreciate the interweaving appearances that bind them all together in their loneliness.

The production runs until July 8th and tickets are available on 01204-520661.