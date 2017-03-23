RECIPE: Smoked haddock and spinach kedgeree

Michael Noonan, head chef at The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village, has enjoyed an illustrious career, including working at the Sydney Opera House.

Michael lives with his wife and three daughters Lauren, Maisie and Lilly, and prior to joining the team at Ribby Hall Village, he worked with celebrated Lancashire chef Paul Heathcote at his flagship restaurant in Longridge.

He shares his recipe for smoked haddock and spinach kedgeree.

INGREDIENTS

500g smoked haddock, skinned and bones removed

360g basmati rice

1 tbsp mild madras powder

80g butter

480ml white chicken stock or vegetable stock

4 bay leaves

3 eggs

4 spring onions

2 mild green chillies

1 bunch coriander

240g baby spinach, washed

Salt, pepper

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200°c/gas mark 6. Melt 40g of butter in an ovenproof pan, stir in the curry powder and cook gently for two or three minutes.

Add rice, continue to cook and stir until the rice is well coated in the butter. Pour in the stock, add the bay leaves and bring to a simmer.

Bury the haddock in the rice, keeping the fish in large pieces. Put a lid on the pan and place in the oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and add the spinach but keep on the lid for a further 10 minutes.

Meanwhile boil the eggs and roughly chop them. Thinly slice the spring onions and chillies.

Take the lid off the pan and fluff the rice with a fork, flaking the fish at the same time.

Add the rest of the butter and check the seasoning before gently folding in the eggs, chillies, spring onions and chopped coriander.

Serve warm.