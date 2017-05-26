RECIPE: Lamb Kleftiko - Serves two to three people

Lamb kleftiko is a rustic, traditional Greek recipe made with slow cooked lamb originally cooked in an earth oven, a simple pit in the ground, used to trap heat and smoke.

Lamb ‘kleftiko’ literally means lamb ‘stolen’. This name is said to originate from the Klephts who would steal lamb or goats and cook the meat in hidden underground ovens in order to seal the flavours and smells and avoid being caught!

INGREDIENTS

1 x 28oz portion of lamb shoulder

10g x fresh mint

100g sliced shallots

25g x finely chopped garlic

1 x stick of finely diced celery

400ml red wine

300ml chicken stock or lamb stock

5g x dried oregano

10g x fresh rosemary chopped

10g x chopped fresh thyme

2 x bay leaves

500ml tomato juice

3 x carrots peeled and cut into large chunks

METHOD

1. Season lamb and brown off in a pan

2. Place in a deep casserole dish with all ingredients. Cover with a lid or tin foil and slow cook at 130 degrees for six hours.

3. Finish the lamb on a high temperature uncovered for the last 30 minutes to roast

4. Serve with crumbled feta cheese on the top

ROAST POTATOES

6 x maris pipers potatoes cut into quarters

4 x garlic cloves finely chopped

50g x beef dripping

Zest and juice of 1 x lemons

Pinch of dried dried oregano

10g x fresh rosemary chopped

Good pinch of paprika

Salt and black pepper

METHOD

1. Par boil potatoes in salted water until just tender

2. Drain well, removing potatoes with a spider into a colander

3. Melt down dripping and add to gastro trays

4. Add potatoes to the trays and top with dry ingredients including lemon

5. Season well and place in oven at 180 degrees until golden brown

COUS COUS

200g x cous cous

Pinch of turmeric powder

Pinch of cayenne pepper

30g x cumin powder

25g x sultanas

Zest of one lemon

1 diced shallot

20g x chopped fresh mint

Veg stock to cover

Olive oil to loosen

METHOD

1. Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl and pour hot stock over just enough to cover

2. Cling film and leave to steam for 10 minutes

3. Take cling film off and fluff up

4. Add a little olive oil to loosen up

TZATZIKI

200g x Greek yoghurt

Half a cucumber grated and lightly salted

Juice of 1/2 of a lemon

1 x tspoon finely minced garlic

1 x pinch of smoked paprika

10g finely chopped mint

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

Squeeze cucumber through colander to dry, mix with rest of ingredients and season with salt and pepper.