Soul festival debuts to make an impression

A ‘once in a lifetime’ line up is set to wow soul fans for the second Blackpool International Soul Festival.

Artists now confirmed for the three-day event, on June 16 to 18, include soul icons The Impressions, making their final UK performance after more than 55 years in the business.

And making his first full live performance in the UK will be legendary singer Little Anthony, plus a showcase appearance from 70s rare groove king Leroy Hutson.

The festival will once again host an exclusive Q&A session with American R&B producer/songwriter George Kerr, who worked closely with and helped shape the careers of Linda Jones, The O Jays, Skull Snaps and many more.

Richard Searling is the man behind the Blackpool International Soul Festival.

“We set the bar high with our first event and we were rewarded with a great attendance but more importantly a very knowledgeable and passionate audience from all around the globe,” he said. “No one style of music dominated too much, there was a wide appreciation of all the facets of classic and contemporary soul presented by over 30 DJs each skilled in their own area.

“This year we are honoured to be the setting for the last ever European show from The Impressions, and to also present the first comprehensive live stage show from one of America’s most enduring R&B talents, Little Anthony”.

“Blackpool and Northern Soul go hand in hand and it’s great to see the town continuing to embrace it.”

The Empress Ballroom will be the main stage with its giant dancefloor easily able to accommodate 1,000 people, and featuring support from musical director Snake Davis and The Suspicions, with rooms throughout the Winter Gardens also hosting top acts and DJs, exhibitions and stores.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams added: “We are delighted to be promoting the second Festival in association with Richard. The audience can once again look forward to a great weekend of entertainment thanks to superb line-up of artistes.”

Advance tickets for the weekend festival cost £50, on-the-door entry costs £60, and VIP tickets £100. For more information go to www.blackpoolsoulfestival.co.uk.