New single for ex-Verve frontman

One of Wigan’s most famous musicians has released the latest single from his massively-acclaimed solo album ahead of two very special shows next month.

Former frontman in The Verve Richard Ashcroft has released Out Of My Body, the fourth track to be taken from chart-topping full-length release These People.

The song follows the release of earlier singles, Hold On, They Don’t Own Me and This Is How It Feels.

Out Of My Body hits the shelves as the Up Holland musician prepares for two gigs in December in Liverpool and London which will see him backed by the Heritage Orchestra.

Richard will be joined by the classically-trained ensemble at the Liverpool Echo Arena and the O2 Arena in the capital for unique renditions of the new songs from These People and of classic tracks from across his back catalogue.

Orchestral arrangements have been put together by Wil Malone, who worked with Ashcroft on his latest solo release and also provided the string sounds on The Verve’s classic albums A Northern Soul and Urban Hymns.

The shows round off a very successful year on the road for Ashcroft, which has seen him perform to sell-out audiences and huge crowds at festivals including the Isle of Wight music event.

He has also performed as far afield as Japan, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

These People, which charted at No.3 in the UK albums chart in May, has spent five months in the top 200 ranking and has received rave reviews from critics.

It showcases Ashcroft’s distinctive voice, sound and style of songwriting while also exploring adventurous new influences and themes.

Produced in London, These People saw Ashcroft team up once more with his long-term collaborator Chris Potter as well as reuniting with Malone following his work on his 2000 debut solo album Alone With Everybody.

Out Of My Body has also been released along with an accompanying video.

Ashcroft has previously spoken of the dark themes, including the conflicts in the Middle East and the aftermath of the Arab Spring uprisings, that influence These People.

Out Of My Body is out now and the video is on YouTube.

Richard Ashcroft plays in Liverpool on December 7.