Michael Jackson tribute provides Viva thriller

One of the world’s most well-respected and talked about Michael Jackson tribute acts will be moonwalking his way to Viva this Thursday, for a stunning tribute to the King of Pop.

Craig Harrison has been performing at Central Pier all season, as part of the multi-tribute show ‘Kings and Queen of Pop, Rock & Roll’, but this time he’s bringing his very own show - ‘Michael Jackson: The Legacy’ – to Viva.

A former soldier, who served in Iraq as part of the 22nd Cheshire regiment, during a four-year stint in the army, Craig will be joining forces with top choreographers and musicians, to put on a breath-taking show, sure to prove a real thriller for the audience in Viva’s intimate main theatre.

With a live band, top-class choreography and Craig’s dedication to Michael Jackson, this is all set to be one of the most exciting tributes to the King of Pop ever witnessed in the town, giving audiences the chance to experience the magical essence of a Michael Jackson concert over a scintillating two hours.

The show will include a huge collection of the artist’s world-famous hits, from ‘Billie Jean’ to ‘Man in the Mirror’, and will even feature an outstanding ‘Jackson 5’ routine, where Craig joins with other talented performers to take on some of hits associated with one of the showbiz world’s most famous bands of brothers.

Martin Heywood, managing director of Viva Blackpool, is thrilled to be able to present such an electrifying act.

“Craig is a phenomenal performer and this is a show that really captures the energy and magic of a live Michael Jackson concert,” He said.

“It’s a perfect tribute to the great music icon and we are delighted to be able to bring such a spellbinding show to Viva.”

So, if you ‘wanna be starting something’, spread the word that tickets are available for this exhilarating evening, starting at a price from just £16.50, with junior tickets available from £12.50.

There are also dining options on the evening, with two courses available from £17 or a three course meal available for £21.50.

Booking in advance is advised and is free online at www.vivablackpool.com. Alternatively, call the box office on 01253 297297.