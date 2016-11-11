Influential punk band The Vibrators head to Preston

Influential punk band The Vibrators is coming to Preston with their legendary live set

One of the most influential bands of the punk era, The Vibrators, is coming to Preston next month.

With a career lasting 35 years, vocalist/guitarist Ian “Knox” Carnochan, bassist Pat Collier, guitarist John Ellis and drummer Eddie formed The Vibrators in February 1976.

Their first gig was supporting The Stranglers at Hornsey Art College in North London. They supported the Sex Pistols at the 100 Club and were one of the bands playing at the now legendary 100 Club Punk Rock Festival, where as well as doing their own set they supported guitar hero Chris Spedding. Chris recommended the band to his then record company, RAK.

The band’s debut single We Vibrate came out in November 1976 (one of the first punk singles) and was followed two weeks later by Chris Spedding’s Pogo Dancing single, with the Vibrators as the band on that.

Early in 1977 the band supported Iggy Pop (with David Bowie on keyboards) on a UK tour, then moved to Epic Records and released the classic Baby Baby single, followed by album Pure Mania.

n The band plays the Guild Hall’s new LiVe venue on Thursday, December 1. Tickets cost £6 in advance or £9 on the night. For details and to book, visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk