Here's the truth behind 5 of the biggest food myths

Do carrots really help you see in the dark? Are Oysters an aphrodisiac? And do apples keep the doctor away?

A new study from Wren Kitchens has answered these questions and revealed the truth behind some other ‘food myths’ – delving into both the history and science of each, and working out how much truth there REALLY is to these popular sayings.

Here are the five myths, and the history and science behind each.