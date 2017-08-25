Victoria's Jenna Coleman prompts engagement rumours with glittering ring

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has spared rumours that she is engaged to her on-screen husband Tom Hughes, after she stepped out sporting a glittering stone on her ring finger.

The pair, who play the former British royals in the popular ITV period drama, posed for pictures at a central London screening event on Thursday to launch the show's second season.

Daisy Goodwin (left), Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes attending the Victoria Season 2 Screening at the Ham Yard Hotel, London.

Coleman, 31, wore a dazzling gold ring as she gave interviews with boyfriend Hughes, also 31.

As pictures from the Ham Yard Hotel event emerged online, fan George Whittaker wrote: "I didn't realise Jenna Coleman is Engaged! WOW" and Linda Wyatt added: "Heard the two leads Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes are engaged in real life."

Asked during the evening what it was like to play out Victoria and Albert's famously passionate relationship on screen, she told the Press Association that filming argument scenes were the toughest part.

"I think argument scenes are really, really hard," she said.

Jenna Coleman

"It's probably one of the most challenging things because, especially something that's so fiery, it needs to be spontaneous, so you need to shoot really quickly.

"And you want to get them right, you know, because (Victoria and Albert) are very famous for it, it's part of them."

Earlier in the week she revealed that those spontaneous scenes at one point prompted her to throw a hairbrush at her co-star so hard it broke.

Hughes said: "When you have that volatility, it gives it a real energy.

"Particularly in period dramas, some of it can be quite reserved at times so to have that different rhythm is helpful for the story and you just kind of dive in - and if it means you get a hairbrush thrown at you, then that's what happens."

Victoria returns to ITV at 9.05pm on Sunday.