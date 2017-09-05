Joe Pasquale to play Frank Spencer in stage version of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em

Comedian Joe Pasquale will play accident-prone Frank Spencer in the first ever stage production of 1970s sitcom Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em.

Theatre star Sarah Earnshaw will portray his long-suffering wife Betty, while Mrs Brown's Boys' Susie Blake will play his disapproving mother-in-law, Mrs Fisher.

The stage adaptation is based on the original TV series by Raymond Allen, which ran from 1973 to 1978.

It has been written by Guy Unsworth, who will also be directing, and will open at the Wyvern Theatre in Swindon in February 2018 ahead of a nationwide tour.

Pasquale, who won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, made his theatrical debut in 1999 in Larry Shue's The Nerd, followed by the touring productions of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, Mel Brooks's The Producers, The Wizard Of Oz and, more recently, the West End and touring productions of Spamalot, as King Arthur.

The production will visit Buxton, Bromley, Portsmouth, Crewe, Aberdeen, Eastbourne, Dartford, Wolverhampton and Hull after it opens in Swindon on February 21 2018.