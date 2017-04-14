Book review: The Outer Hebrides Guide by Mark Rowe

The beaches are to die for. There is history in abundance and the architecture is spell bounding.

The Outer Hebrides may be at the far end of Scotland, but they are well worth the visit. The black pudding from the main town of Stornoway is world famous as are the strangely beautiful Callanish stones, Scotland's answer to Stonehenge.

The famous blackhouses with their turf roofs and the beautiful wildlife and fantastic cultural heritage are just a few of the reasons to visit.

Mark Rowe's guidebook will entince you on that ferry from Ullapool and is full of facts and practical help with accommodation and activities.

Believe me, you have to go, its just magical!

The Outer Hebrides Guide by Mark Rowe, £14.99, www.bradtguides.com

