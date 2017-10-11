AmazonFresh launches Booths products for customers

AmazonFresh shoppers can now order groceries from north of England-based supermarket chain Booths in the latest stage of the online giant's expansion into the market.

Hundreds of Booths products including ready meals, cheeses and deli items have gone on sale for the first time online to AmazonFresh customers in 302 postcodes across London, Surrey, Hampshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Booths has 28 bricks and mortar stores across the north of England.

Booths chairman and chief executive Edwin Booth said: "This is good news for everyone. It's a win for Booths as we have wider reach for our products and it's a win for the customer, who can now have a taste of Booths country delivered to their doorstep."

Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in June ramped up its stake in the global grocery market following its launch of AmazonFresh, which entered the UK market last year.

AmazonFresh, which has also teamed up with Morrisons in the UK, has more than tripled its reach to postcodes across London, Surrey and parts of Hampshire and now offers more than 180,000 items, adding more than 50,000 products over the last year.