Theatre chiefs’ dazzling autumn line-up

The summer holidays may be a distant memory and the nights are starting to draw in, but St Helens Theatre Royal has a sizzling season of entertainment for us to look forward to this autumn/winter 2016.

The theatre on Corporation Street has launched its brand new brochure outlining a superb programme with something for everyone - from live music concerts and world class tribute acts to hilarious comedy, mesmerising musicals, brilliant ballet and superb pantos!

Darren Day stars in Rita, Sue and Bob too!

Here’s sneak preview of some of this season’s highlights…

The season starts with the ultimate tribute to an absolute legend – Starman The David Bowie Story tells the story of the musical genius on September 17, plus there will be plenty more tributes to your musical heroes throughout the season.

Celebrate your favourite American anthems from rock gods Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams and Jon Bon Jovi in Classic Rock USA on 4th October, party 70s style at Dancing Queen The Concert on October 6. Hear the story and the music of rock’s greatest icon Rod Stewart in Some Guys Have All The Luck on October 8 or boogie to the music of the brothers Gibb in Nights on Broadway, a tribute to The Bee Gees on November 4.

There’s more amazing live music to follow on November 5 when X Factor and Joseph star Joe McElderry will light up the theatre with his incredible voice as part of his Northern Lights Tour. And more Northern talent comes from The Houghton Weavers who will deliver a wonderful evening of song and humour to keep you smiling all night long on December 5.

Twopence To Cross The Mersey

As well as great music, St Helens Theatre Royal has lined up a wide variety of entertainment. For those who believe in the afterlife, don’t miss world-renowned TV psychic Psychic Sally on September 28. And on the subject of spiritual matters, Derek Acorah, one of the foremost names in the world of psychic phenomena brings his show The Soul Reunion Tour 2016 to St Helens on 17th November.

Exercise your chuckle muscles at St Helens Theatre Royal which will host some of the funniest comedians this season.

Comedy king, Ken Dodd will have you beaming from ear to ear at his famous Happiness Show on 1st October with non-stop gags and a selection of songs presented in Ken’s uniquely versatile style! Meanwhile, Dave Spikey’s Punchlines discusses the need for actual punchlines in his hilarious comedy show on October 27.

Fresh from its sell out run in Liverpool, the hit comedy The Ruby Slippers comes to St Helens Theatre Royal on 3rd November. This comedy play explores love, friendship and identity, taking audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, screaming with laughter one minute and reaching for the hankies the next.

The Ruby Slippers

If you’re in need for a girls’ night out, then head to St Helens Theatre Royal on October 7 for a classy new all male variety show with full theatre production and explosive choreography. Forbidden Nights features a male glamour group who can sing, dance and are VERY easy on the eye!

For a touch of nostalgia, don’t miss the stage play version of Helen Forrester’s beloved novel Twopence to Cross the Mersey from November 7-12.

Meanwhile, Andrea Dunbar’s hilarious comedy play Rita, Sue & Bob Too! returns to the St Helens stage from November 22-26 starring West End actor Darren Day who will play Bob in this ‘80s cult classic.

As well as fabulous entertainment for adults, St Helens also has a fantastic range of shows for the whole family this season.

Dance lovers will be mesmerised by the Vienna Festival Ballet’s spellbinding production of Snow White on October 5.

Pilkington Musical Theatre Company present the world’s favourite musical ANNIE from October 13- 15 and you can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll love this heart-warming musical!

Just in time for the half-term, Regal Entertainments will present their enchanting production of Wizard of Oz from October 22-30 starring Eastenders’ actress Cheryl Fergison as The Wicked Witch of the West.

Wildlife TV presenter, adventurer, naturalist and children’s author, Steve Backshall, takes us on a wild tour of his real life expeditions in Steve Backshall’s Wild World on October 28. This talk is suitable for wildlife enthusiasts of all ages from eight to eighty.

Lastly, the season will come to a spectacular close with Regal Entertainments Ltd’s Christmas pantomime Aladdin. The panto’s all-star cast includes TOWIE’s Amy Childs and Harry Derbridge who will take you on a magic carpet ride of adventure from December 3 to January 8, 2017.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: “We are so excited to reveal our excellent line-up of entertainment for autumn/winter 2016 which caters for all tastes and budges. There really is something for everyone whatever your age, budget or taste so come on down to the Theatre where we promise you’ll have a brilliant night out!”

So make sure you book your tickets now. For more details on events at St Helens Theatre Royal visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com