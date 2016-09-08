Do you have the cutest kid in town?
Baby Face, our popular children’s photographic competition, is back and it’s absolutely FREE to enter!
The St Helens Reporter has teamed up with Tesco Extra to bring you the cutest kids across the region and the search begins to find our Baby Face 2016 winner.
This free-to- enter competition is open to children aged 0-6 years old and all entrants will feature in the St Helens Reporter Extra in November.
Entering could not be simpler. Just take your child Tesco Extra, St Helens Linkway, St Helens WA9 3AL between Monday October 24 th and Saturday
October 29 th , between 10am and 4pm to have a professional photograph taken. An appointment is not required.
The lucky winner will receive a silver salver, framed portrait, and a bumper bag of goodies!
