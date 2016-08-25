Life’s a drag at the Theatre Royal

A comedy drama with a difference comes to the St Helens later this year.

A brand new version of The Ruby Slippers, set in a fictional Blackpool drag club, will be staged at St Helens Theatre Royal on November 3, before setting off on a national tour in 2017.

The show starts with Raz on top of the world, owner of his paradise Blackpool drag club, The Ruby Slippers.

He has met Ryan, the man of his dreams, however all is not as it seems. Business is poor and a rival club has opened which threatens to not only steal Raz’s customers but also his star acts, Drag Queens Phoenix and Destiny.

Also Ryan has a secret that will change everything.

Raz is hopelessly in love with his flat mate and barman, Ryan. The feeling is mutual. However, Ryan has a secret, known only by his mother Helen, who supports her son’s decision and encourages him to tell Raz the whole truth.

The two-act comedy drama comes from writers Emma Culshaw and David Paul and directed by Mark Heller, it explores a subject rarely seen on the theatre stage.

Show writer Emma Culshaw said: “When creating The Ruby Slippers our main aim was to write an honest story that showed the highs and lows of being in love when there are difficult modern day obstacles to cross.

“The play tackles transgender issues and we hope thoroughly audiences enjoy what we set out to achieve, creating a play full of compassion, humour and outrageous one-liners but with a strong underlying message.”

The talented cast is led by James Rogerson as Raz and Jamie Paul as Ryan, they are joined by Debra Redcliffe (Helen), Emma Vaudrey (Laura), Owen Richard Farrow (Destiny) and Jordan Simms (Phoenix).

The show is created by *Break A Leg Production* in association with Bill Elms.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: “It has been a pleasure to follow the journey of this show from the page through to* *stage, and seeing the audience reaction to a great piece of accessible work.

“I believe this show will go far, it has all the elements for a great night out at the theatre, a great script, great comedy and most of all a great storyline.

“I am delighted to be a part of its growth. Funny Girls is the perfect venue to host the premiere and I know audiences in Blackpool are going to love it.”